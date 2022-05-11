Paris Hilton stands outside the White House on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Paris Hilton is continuing to do her bit to help put a stop to child abuse.

The businesswoman met with officials at the White House Tuesday, taking to Twitter to say she was “so honoured to be back in D.C.” to continue her advocacy work.

So honored to be back in DC to continue my advocacy work. I had such an inspiring time meeting with policy staff & walking the halls of the West Wing with advocates. I am so glad to see that the most powerful office in the world is dedicated to fighting for the rights of all. pic.twitter.com/glhLgIyARu — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) May 10, 2022

.@ParisHilton enter the West Wing at the White House. pic.twitter.com/d5JkBVwdUT — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) May 10, 2022

A White House official told CNN, “[She] was at the White House with state and national advocates as part of her advocacy efforts to improve protections of youth in residential programs and facilities.”

The official added, “She met with policy staff where she and other survivors shared their powerful stories and discussed issues pertinent to the protection of institutionalized youth in America.”

What an impactful Day 1 in #WashingtonDC. It has been so encouraging speaking with policy staff, senators & representatives in the @WhiteHouse & on #CapitolHill to advocate for children placed in residential treatment programs. I will not stop until change is made. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/l7y4Jo03oZ — ParisHilton.eth (@ParisHilton) May 10, 2022

Hilton told CNN outside the West Wing ahead of her meeting that she “would be discussing new legislation aimed at shoring up protections for children in residential programs and facilities during her trip to Washington,” the news channel reported.

Hilton, who is supporting the Federal Accountability for Congregate Care Act, has been open about her history with abuse.

In her 2020 documentary “This Is Paris”, the hotel heiress claimed she suffered physical and psychological abuse during her time at Provo Canyon School; a Utah boarding school for troubled teens.

Her website states, “Paris Hilton has made it her mission to empower survivors of the ‘Troubled Teen Industry’ and use her global platform to make sure no more youth suffer at the hands of these systemically abusive institutions.”

Hilton, who previously visited the White House to talk about the same issues in October 2021, was joined by her husband Carter Reum on Tuesday.