The final few episodes of “This Is Us” are going to be emotional.

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the much-loved show, chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”, warning fans that they might need a day off work to process one episode in particular.

Moore shared, “I will tell you that the penultimate episode, which airs in, like, a week, I threw up after I read it.

“And maybe that’s just because it’s really close to the bone for me. Like, this has been my life for the last six years…. I simultaneously have to say goodbye to the character, to my family and friends on set, and this character’s also coincidentally saying goodbye as well, so there’s a lot wrapped up in it.

“But I still think that, like, you might need a day off from work.”

The actress added, “But the finale is a bit more of a hug. I think there’s a little bit more levity. Yeah, the second-to-last destroyed me. I have a feeling it might destroy people, too.”

Fans of the show have been watching Moore’s character Rebecca battle with dementia, and will have to watch her children Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) say goodbye to their mom.

Elsewhere in Moore’s “Tonight Show” interview, she revealed how “This Is Us” inspired her return to music.