Selma Blair speaks candidly about her battle with alcoholism in a new interview with People.

The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, is set to release her tell-all new memoir Mean Baby on May 17.

She explains how her alcohol addiction started when she was just seven years old.

“I don’t know if I would’ve survived childhood without alcoholism,” Blair tells the magazine. “That’s why it’s such a problem for a lot of people. It really is a huge comfort, a huge relief in the beginning. Maybe even the first few years for me because I did start really young with that as a comfort, as my coping mechanism.”

In an excerpt from Mean Baby, Blair writes: “The first time I got drunk it was a revelation. I always liked Passover. As I took small sips of the Manischewitz I was allowed throughout the seder a light flooded through me, filling me up with the warmth of God.

“But the year I was seven, when we basically had Manischewitz on tap and no one was paying attention to my consumption level, I put it together: the feeling was not God but fermentation. I thought, Well this is a huge disappointment, but since it turns out I can get the warmth of the Lord from a bottle, thank God there’s one right here. I got drunk that night. Very drunk. Eventually, I was put in my sister Katie’s bed with her. In the morning, I didn’t remember how I’d gotten there.”

The actress says that when she first started drinking, she did not get drunk, “just quick sips whenever my anxiety would alight. I usually barely even got tipsy. I became an expert alcoholic, adept at hiding my secret.”

READ MORE: Selma Blair Shares Her Health Journey To Mark MS Awareness Month: ‘May We All Find The Strength To Persevere’

She shares how her alcohol abuse got worse in her teens and 20s, opening up about one horrific incident on a college spring break trip where she was raped after a day of binge-drinking.

“I don’t know if both of them raped me. One of them definitely did,” she explains. “I made myself small and quiet and waited for it to be over. I wish I could say what happened to me that night was an anomaly, but it wasn’t. I have been raped, multiple times, because I was too drunk to say the words ‘Please. Stop.’ Only that one time was violent. I came out of each event quiet and ashamed.”

READ MORE: Selma Blair Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Ronald Carlson After He Allegedly Attacked Her

Blair, who says she only spoke about the assault to a therapist before writing her book, shares: “Writing that stopped me dead in my tracks.

“My sense of trauma was bigger than I knew. I did not realize that assault was so central in my life. I had so much shame and blame. I’m grateful I felt safe enough to put it on the page. And then can work on it with a therapist and with other writing, and really relieve that burden of shame on myself.”

Blair, who has been sober since 2016, says of her memoir: “It’s a lot. I wrote the book for my son… and for people trying to find the deepest hole to crawl into until the pain passes.”

“I’m in a good place,” Blair says of what the future holds. “I cannot believe all this happened in my life, and I’m still here and I’m okay.”