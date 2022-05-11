Mama June Shannon is totally fine with her daughter’s romantic relationship.

Talking with toofab, the reality star shared her thoughts on 16-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell.

“Yes, I’ve met Dralin,” June said. “They’ve been together for over a year. People need to realize that she’s going to be 17 in August and that [Alana’s older sister] Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as they were.”

She continued, “She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older, but at the end of the day, Alana’s not that six- seven-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago. Alana has grown up, she’s graduating high school next year, guys!”

Earlier this year, in an interview with People, Thompson herself opened up about people viewing her as a little child, despite being a teenager.

“I feel like so many people still look at me as that little girl that very first came on TV,” she said. “Even when the posts about me and my boyfriend coming out, I feel like there was so many people that were still treating me like I was six years old.”