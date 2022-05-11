Ugandan siblings Esther and Ezekiel Muteesasira were back with another stunning performance on Tuesday’s “Canada’s Got Talent” semifinals.

The duo showed off their killer vocals with an impressive version of Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason”, leaving judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, and guest judge Jason Priestley looking noticeably emotional.

Esther & Ezekiel on “Canada’s Got Talent”. Credit: Citytv — Citytv

No doubt there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as an image of the pair’s mother Julie flashed up on the screen.

Viewers first fell in love with the 17- and 13-year-old siblings, who now live in Caledonia, ON, when they nailed a performance of Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown’s “No Air” during the auditions stage.

Prior to the track, the teenagers shared how their mom had to leave them for five years after coming out as a gay woman while married to a pastor.

She explained that that was an “abomination” in her country but has since been reunited with her kids.

Esther and Ezekiel praised their mom for being their singing teacher over the years and helping them a lot.