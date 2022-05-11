Click to share this via email

Singer Jeanick Fournier is proving she’s a star.

After getting the golden buzzer from Lindsay Ell, the singer took the “Canada’s Got Talent” stage on Tuesday’s semifinals and brought down the house.

Performing the soaring anthem “Never Enough” from the movie “The Greatest Showman”, Fournier showed off her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence.

The crowd gave the performance a standing ovation, while the judges looked visibly astonished.

“What incredible control and power,” Jason Priestley told the singer from Dolbeau-Mistassini, Quebec, wondering why she didn’t already have a Las Vegas residency.

As for whether she will make it into the finals, Fournier will have to wait and see how the public vote goes down.