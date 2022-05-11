Click to share this via email

Blake Shelton is busting a move.

On Tuesday, the country star posted a video on TikTok in which he dances to Lizzo’s new song “About Damn Time”.

“Did I do this right???” Shelton asked in the caption.

While Lizzo hasn’t yet reacted to the video, fans shared in the fun.

“Another day another slay king,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Looks like signals you use for someone who is parking your tractor.”

“I can’t believe Gwen let him post this lmaaooo,” another said, referring to Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani.

Meanwhile, “About Damn Time” is set to be featured on Lizzo’s upcoming album Special, out July 15.