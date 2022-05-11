Bella Hadid is clearing the air after a publication twisted her words following an interview about her 2022 Met Gala look.

This year’s theme for the prestigious annual event was “America: An Anthology of Fashion”, specifically highlighting gilded glamour, in which Hadid teamed up with Burberry for her “simplistic, but chic” look.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Says Bella Hadid’s Nose Job At 14 Was ‘Irresponsible’

The model, 25, wore a fitted leather corset bodysuit embellished with silver studded hooks, outlining her waist. She added lace tights and matching gloves, a signature Gilded Age fashion material, and completed the look with a sheer black train.

Speaking with Interview, Hadid told the magazine about the anxiety she felt while walking the red carpet.

“I literally, like, blacked out. I don’t even think I got one good photo on the red carpet,” she said. “Now that I look back, I realize that people literally stand there for 20 minutes and they give. I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs.”

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart Slams Celebs ‘Starving’ Themselves For Fashion After Kim Kardashian Admits She Lost 16 Pounds To Fit Into Marilyn Monroe’s Dress

The model added that she couldn’t have been there for “more than three minutes.”

“I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening,” she explained.

Following the interview, another publication quoted Hadid in their headline, which read: “Bella Hadid Jokes She ‘Blacked Out’ on Met Gala Carpet Due to Tight Corset: ‘I Couldn’t Breathe.’”

Hadid quickly took to her Instagram Story to shut down any rumours claiming that her ensemble was too tight.

READ MORE: Bella Hadid Admits She Has A History Of ‘Abusive’ Relationships

“I want to make something very clear,… “ she began her Instagram statement. “This is not at all what I [meant to] say. I didn’t say I blacked out because of my corset.”

Photo: Instagram/ BellaHadid

“I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet,” Hadid continued. “I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it! I should have said that.”

In her Tuesday post, Hadid noted that “corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/ hard on the lungs” but her corset “fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink.”