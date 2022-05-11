Click to share this via email

Broadway star Patti LuPone is not afraid to put people in their place if they’re breaking COVID-19 rules.

The actress, 73, was caught on camera slamming an audience member for not wearing their mask properly during a talkback after a performance of “Company”.

LuPone insisted, “Put your mask over your nose, that’s why you’re in the theatre.

“That’s the rule, if you don’t want to follow the rule, get the f**k out!”

LuPone went on, “Who do you think you are if you do not respect the people that are sitting around you?”

One audience member chimed in, “We pay your salary!” to which LuPone responded: “Bulls**t. Chris Harper (the play’s producer) pays my salary!”

LuPone returned to the Broadway stage in March after taking a brief hiatus due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Ms. LuPone is expected to return to the show on Tuesday, March 8,” a statement from the production read at the time. “She is home resting, and everyone wishes her speedy recovery.”

She also missed a number of performances in December do to a non-COVID-related illness.