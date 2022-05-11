A secret no more! After three years, Diane Kruger has finally revealed the name of her and Norman Reedus‘ daughter.

Kruger and Reedus chose the name Nova Tennessee for their child, and the 45-year-old actress opens up about the powerful meaning behind it in anticipation of her new children’s book, A Name From The Sky.

“I had her late in life at 42, and [Norman] had a child when he was much younger,” she explains to People. “‘Nova’ in Latin means new beginning, and a nova star keeps changing and is reborn. And we love Tennessee and the Smoky Mountains; we do motorcycle trips there.”

According to the description for Kruger’s new book, the actress shares how the meaning of her own name — which was uncommon in Germany where she grew up — inspired her love of animals and allowed her to explore other passions growing up.

“This warm and relatable autobiographical story comes full circle when Diane explains how she chose her own daughter’s name, and invites readers to learn the meaning behind their own name and discover their own special powers,” the description reads. “Illustrated in a classic storybook style by fine artist Christa Unzner, this book is sure to instill wonder as it inspires children to follow their dreams and passions.”

Kruger tells People that Nova has helped her see life in a new light. “So many things at my age, you’ve done a thousand times, but just seeing it through her eyes again,” she gushes. “Whether it’s having ice cream for the first time or seeing snow for the first time there’s just something so refreshing and simple about that life as mother and daughter that I’ve just found magnificent.”

As for her journey to motherhood, it wasn’t all planned out. “[Nova] was a surprise,” she shares. “I thought it wasn’t going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready. I’m grateful that happened for me and our family. She’s changed my world and the way I look at everything.”

The name reveal comes just days after Reedus celebrated Kruger in a very special way for Mother’s Day. “The house was full of balloons and flowers,” he shared during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. “We went to Central Park where there’s a bench that, you know, like you can dedicate a bench to somebody.”

While the sentiment was beautiful, Reedus revealed a hilarious mishap with the bench. “We did that, but we walked around Central Park for like two hours yesterday and couldn’t find it,” he said, laughing. “So I know it’s there. I just don’t know where.”

While Kruger and Reedus are extremely private about their family life, they have given some adorable glimpses of their daughter on social media in the past. In April, the 53-year-old actor shared a sweet snap of the himself coloring with the toddler, who was also enjoying a cup of cheerios.

Kruger, meanwhile, shared a video of Nova doing karate in March in honor of International Women’s Day.

“To my little girl, who’s already begun to break through barriers…” she wrote.. “May you grow to become the kindest, most compassionate, most ambitious, most curious woman ever.”

