Norman Reedus got partner Diane Kruger a sweet Mother’s Day gift, but there was one problem — she hasn’t physically received it yet.

While chatting with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” to promote his new book The Ravaged, Reedus told hosts Nicole Ryan and Ryan Sampson that he “got her something that she really wanted from ages ago.”

“She kept looking for a cheaper version of it and I’m like, ‘Oh, she must really want it,'” he said of the thoughtful gift. “So she got that. The house was full of balloons and flowers.”

The “Walking Dead” star added that they “went to Central Park,” revealing that the gift: a bench that you can “dedicate to somebody.”

“We walked around Central Park for like two hours and couldn’t find it [laugh] so I know it’s there. I just don’t know where,” Reedus joked.

“I must’ve looked at a thousand benches and there was one bench that somebody removed the thing and I’m like, ‘You know what? That’s gotta be it. Somebody took it.'”

Reedus and Kruger share a three-year-old daughter; after keeping her name a secret for three years, Kruger finally revealed their little girl’s name.