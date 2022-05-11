Jeannie Mai Jenkins is putting an end to the “crazy” rumors that she is joining the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”. Jenkins takes the opportunity to address the speculation during Wednesday’s episode of “The Real”, where she is joined by “RHOA” star Kenya Moore.

“That was crazy. I literally was just over here having a baby and I’m hearing these rumors, I was like, ‘Where? How am I going to go from this into that because that’s a full-time job,'” Jenkins says, referring to the baby girl she and Jeezy welcomed in January.

Moore goes on to share that she thinks Jenkins would “make an excellent housewife,” but while Jenkins took that as a compliment, she once again shuts down speculation.

“Thank you and I love you ladies too. I love all you ladies, but no … do you know when they say where’s there’s smoke, there’s fire? That was a complete rumor,” Jenkins says. “I haven’t talked to one person, my people haven’t talked to one person from Bravo, so that was a complete rumour that got made up.”

After a bit more back-and-forth banter, Moore asks Jenkins if the door is closed to her considering joining the cast. “The door is closed. It’s sealed. There wasn’t a door to begin with. It was a wall,” Jenkins explains. “There is no door. No, and I say that, just because it’s a lot of work. And even knowing Garcelle [Beauvais], I always ask her, ‘How do you get your mind in the place of going in to shoot and you’re not ready for what might come at you?’ And she tells me too, ‘It’s a full-time job.'”

Rumors of Jenkins appearing on the reality show began to swirl after she relocated to Atlanta where her husband, Jeezy, lives. Speculation was that she was prepared to take Kandi Burruss’ spot.

Burruss addressed the rumors she was being replaced in March. “I didn’t understand. I don’t know who makes these rumors up,” Burruss told ET’s Nischelle Turner. “I think somebody secretly wants to get rid of me or something. I’m like, ‘Too late. I already filmed season 14.'”

However, just like Moore, Burruss thinks Jenkins would be a great fit for the show.

“Now here’s the thing, I’m cool with Jeannie and I love her,” she said. “So, please, I would love for her to come on. Like for the next [season].”

Burruss added, “I don’t know if somebody wants her to come through. I mean, it would be great to see her. I would love for her to be a part… We’re friends, so let me be the one to bring her on.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Kandi Burruss Reacts to Rumors Jeannie Mai Is Replacing Her on ‘RHOA’

Jeannie Mai Reveals Sex of Her and Jeezy’s Baby

Jeannie Mai Shares Unfiltered Look at Postpartum Life