“Physical” season 2 is almost here.

Apple TV+ just dropped the new teaser for the show, which stars Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin, who is now a renowned aerobics instructor thanks to her “Body By Sheila” video success.

The clip shows Sheila getting close to fellow fitness guru Vinnie Green (Murray Bartlett) as she attempts to take the next step in her aerobics journey. She also deals with competitors accusing her of stealing their ideas.

Rose Byrne, Murray Bartlett. Credit: Apple TV+

In the first season of the show Sheila, “a quietly tormented housewife in 1980s San Diego,” battles personal demons and a vicious inner voice behind closed doors.

A synopsis reads, “But things change when she discovers aerobics, sparking a journey toward empowerment and success.”

Rose Byrne in “Physical”. Credit: Apple TV+ — Apple TV+

Apple TV+ shares of the second season, “Our hero Sheila Rubin (Byrne) has successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles in her path.

“She is torn between loyalty to her husband (Rory Scovel) and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else.

“And since she’s no longer the only game in town, she finds herself having to outrun some fierce new competitors on the road to building a full-fledged fitness empire.”

“Physical” season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on June 3.