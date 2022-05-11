Jimmy Kimmel clearly isn’t supporting Dr. Oz’s run for the U.S. Senate.

On Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host addressed the former daytime TV doctor getting Donald Trump’s endorsement in his campaign.

“Meanwhile, Oprah’s former protégé Dr. Oz is running for Senate in Pennsylvania where I guess he lives now. I don’t know,” Kimmel said.

“The primary election is a week from today and Dr. Oz, who’s trying very hard to pretend to be a MAGA Republican, wants everyone to know that he has a friend at Mar-a-Lago,” he said, before playing a series of clips of Dr. Oz proudly touting Trump’s endorsement.

“Yeah, that’s not something to be proud of, Dr. Oz,” Kimmel said.

The host also took aim at some of the stances the candidate has taken on the campaign trailer.

“Dr. Oz is so — all of a sudden he’s convinced there was election fraud, he’s pro gun, he’s kissing up to Ted Nugent. It’s embarrassing,” Kimmel said. “At this point, Bill Cosby is a more credible TV doctor than Oz.”