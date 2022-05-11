Social media users have spent years trying to set Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber up as rivals due to their ties to Justin Bieber, however, the latest online frenzy continues to prove that there’s no animosity between the two women.

On Tuesday, Bieber and Gomez coincidentally shared videos of their skin-care routines on TikTok; however, one of the two got slammed for throwing shade at the other.

Bieber was first to post a few “get ready with me” videos, so naturally, when Gomez shared her own beauty routine clip a few hours later, a handful of followers quickly questioned the intention of the “Same Old Love” singer’s video.

“Wait…is she tryna make fun of you know who,” one user commented. “LOL I know who she’s referring to,” wrote another, as seen in the screenshots below.

Plenty more than this too. pic.twitter.com/PGQzwRN84d — aniah (@seIsvenge) May 11, 2022

In the past, Gomez and Bieber have always been quick to turn down rumours, and this time proved no different.

“This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health,” the “Behaving Badly” actress addressed the false claims. “Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon.”

Selena commented this on her tik tok and turned off her comments. She did nothing wrong. https://t.co/Q0OTeBhEHu pic.twitter.com/y6vkJWWqXT — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) May 11, 2022

Gomez then disabled the comments on her video. Later, fans defended the actress following her new post.

“You did nothing wrong, just keep doing you!” captioned one fan. “She was just showing off her skincare, people need to leave her alone,” wrote another. “Don’t apologize.”