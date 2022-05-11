Making “Game of Thrones” took a toll.

In a new interview in The Cut, Sophie Turner talks to her former “X-Men” co-star Jessica Chastain about shooting often harrowing scenes as a child on the hit HBO fantasy series.

“Growing up on a show like ‘Game of Thrones’, the subject matter was so heavy that I just developed a coping mechanism of just having the most fun in between takes, so I wouldn’t get traumatized,” she says.

Recalling how she and Chastain would dance and sing together between takes while making “X-Men”, Turner adds, “It does help having people around that are also willing to step out of it as well.”

“Does it still affect you like some kind of trauma?” Chastain asked of her experience on “Game of Thrones”.

“I’m sure I’ll exhibit some symptoms of trauma down the road,” Sophie admitted. “At that age, I don’t think I could comprehend a lot of the scene matter.”

She explained, “And the first few years, I had my mom with me because she was chaperoning me, so she would be very helpful and give me snacks.”

Turner is currently starring in the true crime series “The Staircase”, co-starring Colin Firth.