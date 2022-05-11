Alfonso Ribeiro isn’t a huge fan of people who ask him to do the “Carlton” dance.

Ribeiro chatted to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Tuesday, with the host mentioning that he “must want to kill people when they ask” for the dance made famous on “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air”.

The actor responded, “I won’t say kill, but I uh, you know, I don’t have a love for it like they do. I typically get asked to do the dance pretty much every day of my life if I go outside.”

“I’m not dancing for you,” he went on. “I’m a Black guy, I’m just not dancing for you. It’s not gonna happen.”

Ribeiro told Kimmel, “The weird part for me is trying to understand what’s happening in their head, right?

“Like, what makes you think that you just gonna ask a random person to dance for you, and they’re gonna be like ‘Oh my God, I’ve been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, let me get into character.’

“It’s not — I don’t get it. It’s not gonna happen.”

During his interview, Ribeiro also spoke about working with Michael Jackson, hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos”, and more.