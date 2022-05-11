Rebel Wilson is in a relationship.

The actress, who confirmed her split from Jacob Busch in February 2021, spoke to the modern dating “U Up?” podcast about her new partner.

She shared, “I am now happily in a relationship…. I met them at a friend’s setup. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup.

“He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps.”

Wilson admitted she’s gone to extreme lengths in the past to figure out whether people are who they say they are.

“The last person I went out with on the apps, I did get the FBI to check them out – and there was actually something in their past – an assault charge. I shouldn’t be outing the FBI, but they offered that if I ever needed a background check on someone, they would do it. It was the one time I have done this, but I just sensed that something wasn’t right. When you meet someone off the app you don’t have a mutual circle in common with them – so I just asked the FBI!”

Wilson said she’s a big fan of the podcast and has turned to it for dating advice: “In 2019, I did this experiment called the ‘Year of Love’ where I just went out with anybody. I needed to have more dating experience.

“In my 20s, I didn’t date at all, because I was focused on making it as an actress. I felt like, compared to a normal person my age, I wasn’t that experienced in dating and relationships. I would just seek out podcasts that were interesting to me and talking about [dating]. I have a place here in New York, but I had never dated in New York, so that is why I started listening [to ‘U Up?’] at first – to get tips.”

She added of saying yes to every date during her “Year of Love”: “I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date and then you think, Oh, no.

“I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like. It was a fun thing and I don’t think anybody got hurt by it or anything and nobody else knew – just me and my close friends.

“I said no to nobody. I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people…. For a woman my age – at that point I was 39 – I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships, so I had to just get more practice in dating.”