Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Adam Sandler’s daughter Sunny had a very impressive guest list at her bat mitzvah.

In a TikTok video shared by TikTok user @lilah.newkirk, guests at the party pose with a giant package of Smarties — including Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Lautner.

READ MORE: Get A Sneak Peek Of Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler On The Set Of ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Charlie Puth and Halsey can be seen in some shots as musical guests.

Thirteen-year-old Sunny commented on the TikTok video with “Viral”, which Lilah replied to with “YOUR BAT MITZVAH IS FAMOUS”.

Victor Boyce, father of the late Cameron Boyce, was also in attendance as he shared a photo of the party on Instagram.

“Good times! Sunny Sandler’s Bat Mitzvah,” he captioned the post.

READ MORE: Adam Sandler Scouts A Hot New NBA Prospect In New ‘Hustle’ Trailer

Sandler and Aniston recently finished filming “Murder Mystery 2” in Hawaii, the sequel to the wildly successful Netflix film, which came out in 2019.

In the movie, Sandler and Aniston’s characters take a long-awaited trip to Europe where they’re invited to the party of a mysterious billionaire. When he turns up dead, they find themselves embroiled in the middle of a murder mystery.