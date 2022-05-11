Melissa Gorga confirms the prevailing theory on relationships: they are work.

Gorga, star of “Real Housewives of New Jersey”, recently sat down with Chanel Omari for “Chanel in the City” and discussed her relationship with Joe Gorga.

READ MORE: Gia Giudice Gets Roped Into Feud Between Her Mother Teresa Giudice And ‘RHONJ’ Castmate Jackie Goldschneider

“They take a lot of work. They’re not easy. Anyone who says they are is lying,” Gorga said. “It’s like I have a pretty damn good one. And it’s a lot of work for me. Listen, some people do get lucky. And it’s just an easier transition. Their lives work easier, whatever it might be. But it’s always a little work. It’s always work, nothing’s perfect.

“There’s always going to be a couple of bumps in the road, you may have a couple of years that you’re like, ‘Wow, this is perfection.’ But something you know, the longer together, something’s going to arise.”

Gorga also dished on being left out as a bridesmaid for Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

“I feel like it’s just a very relatable situation. It goes on in so many families,” she said. “And it’s not necessarily always the sister-in-law and the sister-in-law, it’s the two brothers-in-law, sometimes it’s the mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law. So it’s very common to clash a little bit when you’re blending families.

READ MORE: Margaret Josephs Jokes She’ll ‘Probably Need Another Facelift’ After Dramatic ‘RHONJ’ Season

“As far as my relationship with Teresa right now, I will tell you that we just filmed the reunion. And you’re gonna have to watch that to see where we are right now.”

The “RHONJ” reunion is airing in parts. Part 3 premieres on May 17.