Jonas Brothers are still feeling the repercussions of their purity ring phase.

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas famously wore purity rings, a commitment to abstain before marriage, around 2005. Joe, 32, poked fun at that era in their lives after seeing a TikTok video paying homage to it.

The TikTok video features a group of teenagers staring at a photo of the young Jonas Brothers. They take off their sunglasses and ask the musical trio, “Are you virgins?”

“Me and my brothers literally doing anything in our teen years,” Joe captioned Tuesday’s post.

Sophie Turner, Joe’s wife, teased the purity rings in Netflix’s “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”.

“No, the rings weren’t a good idea,” she joked. “Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame.”