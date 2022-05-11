“Virgin River” gets its season 4 release date.

Netflix announced the premiere date along with first look pictures for the upcoming season.

READ MORE: First Look At Ben Falcone & Melissa McCarthy In Heavenly New Comedy Series ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

Season 4 will see Mel return to embrace motherhood despite the question of her baby’s paternity still in the air. Jack is there to support her, but still can’t help but wonder whether he is the father of the child. A new doctor arrives in town looking to start a family as well, while Hope recovers from her car accident. Brie unexpectedly finds herself closer to Mike and accidentally steps into Calvin’s criminal web. Preacher finds himself still hoping to reunite with Christopher and Paige.

Alexandra Breckenridge – Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Colin Lawrence and Lucia Walters – Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge – Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Tim Matheson and Annette O’Toole – Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Sarah Dugdale and Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey – Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

Martin Henderson – Photo: Courtesy Of Netflix

READ MORE: First Look At Season 3 Of Umbrella Academy

Series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Daniel Gillies, and Martin Hendersen return. Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, David Cubitt, Chase Petriw, Lexa Doig, Sarah Dugdale, Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey and Ben Hollingsworth will also reprise their roles in the new season.

Season 4 of “Virgin River” will air on July 20 on Netflix.