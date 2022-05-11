Click to share this via email

Sarah Silverman appeared on Wednesday’s edition of “The View”, where she managed to gross out the show’s hosts.

At one point in the conversation, host Sunny Hostin tells Silverman she was “befuddled” to learn that the comedian and her boyfriend, Rory Albanese, share a toothbrush.

“Eww,” says one of Hostin’s co-hosts, while another declares, “That’s disgusting!”

Silverman, however, admitted she didn’t see what the big deal was.

“I have never shared a toothbrush with another person in my life, and for some reason with Rory we have never not shared a toothbrush,” she explained.

She also offered a decidedly NSFW defense of her toothbrush-sharing.

“Now everyone’s saying that’s so gross. Let me ask you something,” Silverman said. “Why is that so gross? We kiss each other where we pee!”

The whole exchange can be seen just after the 2:35 mark in the video above.