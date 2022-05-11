Adele and Paul Rich appear to have taken their relationship to the next level.

On Wednesday, the “Hello” singer posted a collection of photos of her and Rich including one of them standing in front of a gorgeous house holding up keys, seemingly suggesting they bought a house together.

The house formally belonged to Sylvester Stallone and was last offered at $80 million but Adele purchased the 8 bedroom, 10.5 bathroom estate for around $58 million, TMZ revealed earlier this year.

Other photos posted include Adele behind the counter of a fast food joint and Rich giving her a kiss before a concert.

The last picture is a fortune reading “you have found good company- enjoy.”

“Time flies 💋 ✨ ♥️,” Adele captioned the post.

Adele and Rich first sparked dating rumours when they were seen courtside during the NBA Finals in July 2021. Adele later opened up about their relationship and spark engagement rumours during the 2022 BRIT Awards where she sported a massive Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring on her left hand.

While speaking on “The Graham Norton Show“, Adele also let it slip that after her Las Vegas residency, she hopes to have a second child.

“It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year,” she said of the postponed residency. “It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

She is already mom to Angelo, 9, with ex-husband Simon Konecki.