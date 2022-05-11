No, that is not Kim Kardashian — that is Spencer Pratt.

Pratt and Heidi Montag became reality superstars off of the success of “The Hills”. Looking at the existing reality television landscape, Pratt sees what he and Montag could have had in The Kardashian empire.

“I’m supposed to be Kim Kardashian,” Pratt told Esquire on Wednesday. “Watch all the early episodes of [‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’]. They copied everything Heidi and I did on ‘The Hills’. The only difference between us and the Kardashians, I’ve learned, is you’re only as famous as the media conglomerate bankrolling you.”

“I didn’t understand that once Viacom wasn’t in the Heidi and Spencer business, it was a wrap on the visions I had for us and our success. Comcast didn’t unplug the Kardashians until last year.”

MTV aired “The Hills” for six seasons; meanwhile, “KUWTK” pieced together a hefty 20 season run. “The Hills: New Beginnings” launched in 2019, nine years after the original show’s premiere, but was cancelled after two seasons. “The Kardashians” debuted on Hulu just one year after “KUWTK” wrapped.

“I’m still in shock. We just lost a f**king TV show,” said Pratt. “It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. I was arguing with a few of the cast members who said, ‘We don’t need the network. We just need a boom mic and some cameras and we can do it ourselves.’ And I’m like, ‘Bro, I’ve been filming myself for five years. There’s nothing like being on a television show.'”