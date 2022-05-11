Kevin McKidd joined the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” in its third season, and has played Dr. Owen Hunt ever since.

With long-departed cast members such as Kate Walsh booking return engagements before the show ends its run, McKidd has one former “Grey’s” star in mind that he wants to see come back: Sandra Oh.

As he recently told People, he’s doing everything he can to make it happen.

“Every time I see her, I’m always needling her, going, ‘Come on, come on. Just one,” said McKidd, whose character is ex-husband of Oh’s character, Dr. Cristina Yang.

“I would love — and I always say it — I would love Sandra Oh to come back,” he told the magazine, admitting that he’s not hopeful.

“I don’t think she will. She keeps saying she won’t. Maybe one day she’ll say yes. I’m always working on her,” he added. “I think there’s a way to get her to do one more. She really is an artist. And when she moves on, she moves on. So, it’s not because of any bad feeling, it’s just she’s moved on.”