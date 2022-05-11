The film industry likes to debate if superhero movies are good or not, with some going as far as Martin Scorsese saying he doesn’t consider Marvel films to be “cinema.” But Ethan Hawke has stepped up with his own take.

In an interview clip, Hawke suggests that all movies fall into two categories of films– one that “people put their heart into” and then the ones “people try to cash in on.”

“I love superhero movies, I love art house movies. I don’t think there’s a difference between high art and low art. There are movies that people put their heart into, and there are movies that people try to cash in on. And the ones I like are the ones people put their heart into, and you can feel it in a superhero movie or you can feel it in an arthouse movie,” Hawke said.

Going to reply to every stupid discourse about superhero movies with this video from Ethan Hawke

Hawke, who stars in “Moon Knight”, continued, “I was making the joke that if ‘Logan’ and ‘Dark Knight’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ are great art films, what is ‘Fanny and Alexander’?”

“Fanny and Alexander” was Ingmar Bergman’s semi-autobiographical film that won the 1982 Oscar for Best Foreign Film.

“Those are my favourite superhero movies, ‘Logan’, ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Dark Knight’, those are great films. But they’re not the only thing and young people grow up today thinking that’s, you know, that’s all there is.”

Hawke’s response became a trending topic on Twitter with some pretty hilarious responses.

