DJ Khaled knows how to turn up the heat in the middle of a game.

The musician went viral on the Internet after a clip of him giving Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra a massage mid-game during Tuesday’s Eastern Conference semifinals match. The clip quickly made the rounds on Twitter.

DJ Khaled got the ball for the inbound 😂 pic.twitter.com/dZCDJPdjak — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2022

Khaled threw an out-of-bounds ball to the Heat forward Max Strus and hyped up the crowd by clapping his hands and pumping his fists. Spotting the coach on his way back to his seat, he gave him a quick massage on the shoulders.

“That was funny. I didn’t even notice him until the end, what he was doing to get the crowd fired up,” Spoelstra said at the post-game press conference, via People. “But, I loved it. That’s awesome. I was humbled to be part of that moment. He’s such a great fan there. Over the years, I’ve said hello a few times. But, that was the best interaction and that was genuine.”

“It was a pretty cool moment getting to meet him after the game. There’s just a lot of things that just keep happening to me,” he added.

Perhaps thanks to the massage, the team went on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in a 120-85 Game 5 match. The teams are now 3-2, which means one more victory for Miami would see them head to the Finals of the Eastern Conference.

The two teams face off again on Thursday for Game 6.