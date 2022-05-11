Fans of the late Naomi Judd will be able to pay their final respects via televised coverage of the late country singer’s memorial service.

CMT and Sandbox Entertainment have issued a joint announcement that CMT will be airing the service live on Sunday, May 15.

Per the announcement, “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration” is a tribute to the late Judds singer, who died last month at 76. As People reported, the special will include commercial-free coverage of the memorial service, which will take place at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

“We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and Larry to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi,” producers said in a statement.

“While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honoured to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: The Mother Church of Country Music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have — music.”

According to People, additional details on performers and special appearances will be announced in the coming days.