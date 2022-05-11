Andy Dick was arrested on Wednesday, May 11 on charges of felony sexual assault.

TMZ was the first to report that the 56-year-old comedian was apprehended at a campground by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies due to claims that another camper reported that Dick had sexually “molested” him.

The Hollywood Reporter subsequently confirmed that Dick had been arrested at O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon, with the entire arrest livestreamed on YouTube (Dick had been living with a group of people living in RVs and filming themselves for a YouTube livestream.

According to Deadline, Dick is being held on $25,000 bail.

Dick, best known for his role in NBC sitcom “NewsRadio”, has had several previous brushes with the law in recent years, including his arrest in November on domestic violence, another arrest in 2018 for allegedly groping a Lyft driver, and another in 2010 involving an incident at a bar in West Virginia.