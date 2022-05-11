An expectant couple get more than they bargain for when they’re forced to hire a male midwife in new trailer for the upcoming comedy “Doula”.

Starring Troian Bellisario of “Pretty Little Liars” fame, “Doula” also marks the producing debut of Chris Pine, who also has a small role as a doctor.

“After dating for a matter of months, thirty-somethings Deb (Troian Bellisario) and Silvio (Arron Shiver) are expecting their first child,” describes the film’s synopsis.

“When their elderly midwife, Penka, passes away suddenly, Silvio makes the hasty decision to hire Penka’s son, Sascha (Will Greenberg), as their live-in doula,” the synopsis continues. “Deb is nonplussed, as Silvio didn’t consult her before hiring, but before long, Sascha’s unconventional style wins her over. As Deb and Sascha grow closer, and the pregnancy nears its inevitable conclusion, Silvio starts to feel like the odd man out. His continued efforts to exert control over the pregnancy lead to a blow-up fight in which he forces Deb to choose between him and Sascha.”

“Doula”, directed by Cheryl Nichols, debuts on digital and on demand on June 28,2022