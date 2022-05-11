Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jack Harlow just learned about an important family connection in the R&B world.

Harlow made a recent appearance on NYC’s Hot 97, where he was quizzed on his musical knowledge by hosts Ebro, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, who played various songs for him to identify.

Harlow became stumped by Brandy’s “Angel in Disguise”, guessing it was sung by someone else altogether.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Reacts To Two Of His Recent Viral Moments: ‘I Think The Clip’s Iconic’

“Aaliyah?” he asked, leading the hosts to offer some clues.

“She had a TV show. She starred in a TV show,” Stylez told him, but to no avail.

Rosenberg then offered, “Her brother is the reason a lot of people are famous,” with Ebro adding, “Her brother had an amazing sex tape.”

That got Harlow’s attention. “Who’s Ray J’s sister?” he guessed.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa’s Initial Reaction To His Song Named After Her: ‘I Suppose It’s Okay’

At that point, the hosts revealed the singer’s identity to be Brandy — which revealed another gap in Harlow’s knowledge.

“Brandy and Ray J are siblings?” he asked. “Nobody’s ever told me that in my life.”