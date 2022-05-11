Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is becoming a key player within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there was a time when the role left her feeling “frustrated” that she wasn’t being considered for other roles because she’d been typecast as an super-powered action star.

In a new interview with the New York Times, Olsen opens up about how she first came to join Marvel — because she feared she’d become typecast as an indie-film actress, and wanted to break free of that stereotype. She recalled asking her agent why she wasn’t getting bigger movies, and being told that “people don’t think that you want to do them.”

And while her Marvel role opened up her opportunities to bigger projects, ironically she eventually began feeling trapped within the MCU.

“I started to feel frustrated. I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it,” she explained.

“It [Marvel] took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member,” she added. “And this is me being the most honest.”

While she pondered exiting the MCU, it was Kevin Feige’s pitch for “WandaVision” that convinced her to stick around.

“We thought what we were doing was so weird and didn’t know if we had an audience for it, so there was a freedom to it,” she said of the Disney+ twisted sitcom. “There was no pressure, no fear. It was a really healthy experience.”