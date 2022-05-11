Johnny Depp’s trial in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard is slated to resume on Monday, May 16, and there will be at least one more famous face in the courtroom.

Entertainment Weekly reports that “Animal Kingdom” star Ellen Barkin is scheduled to testify as part of Heard’s defense.

According to EW, Barkin was dating Depp while they filmed the 1998 feature “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”. She’s expected to supply testimony similar to what she offered during Depp’s failed defamation case in the U.K., when she reportedly testified that Depp “threw a wine bottle in her direction during a heated moment in a hotel room” (Depp denied her allegation, claiming the Barkin “held a grudge against him”).

Also scheduled to testify next week is Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez.

Other celebrities on Heard’s witness list include actor James Franco and tech tycoon Elon Musk, but it’s not known whether or not they’ll actually be testifying.

Meanwhile, Depp himself is scheduled to return to the stand, but this time as a witness for the defense.

Heard will complete her testimony on Monday, and is expected to be cross-examined by Depp’s attorney that same day.