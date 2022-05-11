Dorit Kemsley was overcome with emotion during the season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, with People reporting that she broke down as she recounted being robbed at gunpoint last year.

Back in October, thieves entered her home, holding her at gunpoint and stealing nearly $1 million worth of valuables while her two children were sleeping and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was in London.

“All the sudden, I hear the door open. And I thought [it was] my kids. And then, I don’t see them,” she told her “RHOBH” cast mates. “So I get out of my bed and that’s when I saw not a little person but a big person. When he saw me, he panicked. And he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down [and said], ‘Get down on the f**king ground. I’m going to f**king kill you.'”

One of the intruders then put a gun to her head, leading Kemsley to beg for her life. “Please, please. I have little babies. Please, I’m a mother. Please, I beg of you. My kids need me,” she recalled. “I was begging and begging and the other guy’s going, ‘Just f**king kill her! Just f**king kill her!'”

She admitted she didn’t think she would make it through the ordeal alive.

“I thought, This is it. I’m going to die. He’s going to pull the trigger. And then I envisioned them killing me and then going and killing my kids,” she said. “I have to figure out a way to move on.”

At one point, she burst into tears. “I don’t want to be scared anymore,” she said, as fellow Housewife Erika Girardi hugged her.

“I will always thank God for protecting me and the kids. I don’t care about the material stuff,” Kemsley later said in a confessional. “I don’t care. I never will.”