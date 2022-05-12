Ellen DeGeneres chats to some very special guests on Thursday’s show.

“Ellen” fans will remember cousins Sophia Grace and Rosie from when they went viral with a cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” back in 2011, and DeGeneres is now welcoming them back to the stage for one final time.

DeGeneres and the now-teenagers, who wear a more grown-up version of their famous tutus for the occasion, look back at some of their most memorable moments, with over 30 appearances on the talk show, and discuss their favourite memories.

Despite not remembering everything because she was only 5 years old at the time, one memory that did stand out to Rosie, now 15, was getting a kiss from Justin Bieber at the Kids Choice Awards.

She says at the time she was thinking, “Ew, a boy, he’s kissing me on the cheek,” but adds: “Now, I’m like, ‘oh my god, I’d let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again.'”

Sophia Grace, now 19, on the other hand, still can’t believe she got to meet Drake on the Grammys red carpet, as well as getting to perform “Super Bass” with Minaj herself.

The pair also talk about their music careers and perform the song that first put them on the map, “Super Bass”.