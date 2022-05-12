Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her luxurious Goop products, but one she launched Wednesday wasn’t all it was made out to be.

The lifstyle guru debuted “The Diapér” on Goop’s Instagram page, which was described as “our new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties. Infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby.”

After many slammed the release, Paltrow shared a video explaining that it was fake and meant to highlight the unnecessary diaper tax in numerous states.

Paltrow said, “Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage. Good.

“It was designed to p**s us off. Because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury. The Diapér is a fake product meant to shine a light on a real problem.”

Paltrow pointed out that although eliminating the diaper tax was “not a complete solution, it could allow many families to pay for another month’s supply.”

The actress explained how her company were teaming up with Baby2Baby to raise awareness, urging people to donate to help provide diapers, formula, and other essentials to families in need.

“Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states, they aren’t treated as an essential item,” a message on the Goop site read. “They’re taxed as a luxury good. Depending on the state, this sales tax can add between 1.5 per cent and 7 per cent to their cost. (We priced our fictional Diapérs at $120, because that is what the diaper tax could cost families annually.)”