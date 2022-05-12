Jessica Biel revealed all about Justin Timberlake’s proposal on Wednesday’s “Late Late Show”.

The actress tied the knot with Timberlake on October 19, 2012, which was less than a year after they got engaged.

Biel, who appeared on the show alongside David Spade, shared, “[The proposal] was so nice and so sweet and so unexpected. I had no idea it was coming.

“We were in Montana on a piece of property that we owned at the time. We had snowboarded all day. It was in the middle of the winter. Waist-high snow. We were head-to-toe snowboarding outfits… hats, gloves, everything.

“All of a sudden, he gets down onto his knees and just sinks into the snow, and then he looks up at me and pulls up this ring and it was the most lovely, surprising, hilarious…”

Corden asked, “You had no idea it was coming?”; Biel insisted she didn’t.

The host then pointed out, “Bold to go skiing with a ring in your pocket. That is not a decision I would make. That can only backfire…. It’s only if you’re some sort of maverick,” as Biel insisted she hadn’t thought about that.

“I should have thought about it because I had the huge glove on,” Biel went on. “So I was, like, ripping a glove off, and…”

Corden quipped, “For the first time, I’m questioning Justin Timberlake. Now I think about it, I think this is a nuts way to propose, but I love that he did it.”

“That’s just confidence, I guess,” Biel replied, as Corden said: “Yeah, well, he is not lacking in confidence. That’s why we love the chap.”

Biel and Timberlake share sons Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2.