Rebel Wilson is living the high school experience she never had.

On Thursday, the “Senior Year” star is on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, talking about her new comedy and showing up in a cheerleader outfit to match.

In the film, Wilson plays a cheerleader who has an accident and falls into a coma. Upon waking up 20 years later, she decides to go back and finish high school.

“I kind of do have that fantasy sometimes of going back to high school and what it would be like,” she says. “Not anymore, though, cause I’m an actress in Hollywood and things have gone pretty good.”

DeGeneres also asks Wilson what it was like doing her first movie after her 80-pound weight loss.

“I was a little bit nervous, because some people are like, ‘Oh, if you lose weight, you’re not gonna be funny,'” she admits. “Weirdly, I think this movie is the funniest movie I’ve ever done.”

Finally, the host asks about Wilson becoming a permanent resident of the United States and wonders if Wilson has plans to become a full citizen at some point.

“I think I have to do a hardcore test, but I’ve seen the show Hamilton about six times,” Wilson jokes.