A hardcore Metallica fan just proved how far she’s willing to go for the heavy metal band.

Brazilian fan Joice M. Figueiró attended the Grammy Award-winning band’s May 7 show in Curitiba, the capital of the Brazilian state of Paraná, at 39 weeks pregnant.

The tattoo artist and her husband Jaime had been waiting for the concert for over two years. They bought the tickets in 2019, pre-pandemic, but due to the global health crisis, the show was postponed twice.

As Figueiró enjoyed the show from the stadium’s accessible area, her contractions suddenly kicked in not long after the band hit the stage.

According to the new mother, the baby appeared “three songs before the show ended” to the sound of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”.

“Luan Figueiró came into the world on 05/07/2022 at 23:15 shaking all the metal structures,” she captioned a sweet Instagram photo of her newborn baby.

Figueiró and her baby boy are doing well and received a little extra love and care from the band’s frontman James Hetfield.

“This is James from Metallica. Congratulations, you guys,” Hetfield says in a clip that Figueiró shared to her Instagram Story.

“Oh my God. hi,” she responds in the recording. “I cry.”

Figueiró told her followers that she recorded the conversation, which went on for seven minutes. “I have no more words,” she added.

In an interview with the Washington Post, she recalled feeling “a mix of emotions” after giving birth at the concert.

“Since it wasn’t planned, I was scared that the medical team wouldn’t be ready,” Figueiró said. “But there’s also the feeling of being able to tell people that this happened because Metallica is one of the bands we love the most.”