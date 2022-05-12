Prince William hugs an emotional resident, during a visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow, Scotland

The Duke of Cambridge shared a tender moment with a Glasgow resident.

Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped off in the city on Wednesday during their two-day tour of Scotland, greeting royals fans along the way.

During a stop in the Glasgow neighbourhood of Kennishead, William took a moment to share a hug with a local resident, 66-year-old William Burns, who was overcome with emotion by the embrace.

Such embraces are uncommon, as protocol traditionally dictates people not touch members of the Royal Family.

The royal couple also visited Glasgow’s Wheatley Group, an organization dedicated to helping disadvantaged and vulnerable people at risk of homelessness.

During the visit, they met with Wheatley Homes tenant Joanne Wales, who said, according to the Daily Mail, “With four young kids then energy bills is a big concern. There’s always a need for a new pair of shoes or new clothes.”

She added, “I had a meeting with the energy advice team and they gave me great tips on how to use my electricity to keep my bills low. I don’t need to put the heating on as much during the day in my new home. It’s made a big difference.”

Wheatley Group chair Jo Armstrong said of the royal couple, “They were very interested in the work of our foundation, about how Wheatley is giving young people the best start in life and also how we are creating new job and training opportunities so customers can reach their full potential.”