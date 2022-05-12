Click to share this via email

Arcade Fire have put their own spin on Harry Styles’ “As It Was”.

The Canadian rockers belted out Styles’ latest track during a live session at the BBC‘s Maida Vale Studios for BBC Radio 2.

“As It Was” is taken off Styles’ eagerly anticipated third studio album Harry’s House.

Arcade Fire’s performance comes after they took the stage at Coachella last month.

Styles also performed at the California music festival, headlining the main stage.

The One Direction hitmaker treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look at his “As It Was” music video shoot this week.

In one adorable bit in the clip he plays with a baby, who didn’t seem too sure about being held by the musician.

See more in the video below.