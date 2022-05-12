Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves nearly reunited for “The Lost City”.

In an interview with Screen Rant, directors Adam and Aaron Nee revealed that Reeves had actually been in contention to play the role that eventually went to Brad Pitt.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Reveals He Once Asked Lou Reed And George Carlin For Their Autographs

“I think we thought it was gonna be Keanu Reeves initially, but he was tied up with ‘John Wick’, and that’s where we were like, ‘Brad was always our first choice,'” Adam said.

He continued, “But we didn’t think it was gonna happen. Then [Sandra] did ‘Bullet Train’ and it came together. And I love Keanu, he would’ve been fun too.”

Reeves and Bullock have starred together twice, in the films “Speed” and “The Lake House”.

READ MORE: Keanu Reeves Reveals He Once Dressed Up As Dolly Parton’s Playboy Cover For Halloween

In an interview last year with Esquire, Bullock denied rumours that she and Reeves had dated and suggested that dating might have ruined a strong friendship.

“But who knows?” she said at the time. “Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don’t know.

“But we didn’t have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”