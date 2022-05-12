Lance Bass discussed his struggle with psoriatic arthritis in a candid new interview with People.

The *NSYNC singer was diagnosed with the disease five years ago after experiencing symptoms for a while.

Bass told the mag, “I had symptoms before, but you know, I kind of just dealt with it, not knowing exactly what it was. I was a dancer my whole life, so I just kind of figured it was because of dancing,” saying that he noticed patches of psoriasis on his scalp while struggling with painful joint pain.

“It definitely started in my shoulders and then in my knees,” the singer continued. “And again, to me, that was just such a sign of dancer pain, so I just thought it was completely normal, totally ignoring the signs.”

Alvin F. Wells, M.D., Ph.D, director of the Rheumatology and Immunotherapy Center in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, told the publication: “Psoriatic arthritis is a form of arthritis that can affect people who have psoriasis and is caused by overactive inflammation of cells inside the body.

“Symptoms such as scalp psoriasis or pitted nails, in addition to joint pain, could point to psoriatic arthritis.”

Bass went on, “We had to do something fun to entertain people, and we do live in a TikTok world, so we created the Double Take campaign, which aims to empower people to recognize the potential early signs of psoriatic arthritis,” revealing how one of his “favourite” choreographers, SJ Bleau, teamed up with him to come up with a “fun and educational dance” to help spread awareness.

“We wanted to make it very easy for people out there. Kids and adults alike can enjoy this dance — it’s our take on the ‘head, shoulders, knees, and toes,'” Bass shared.

“It’s a dance where you’ll recognize the signs and conditions through your nails, your knees, your hips, and your head, and we just want to make sure people take a double take. If you feel those symptoms, make sure you talk to your doctor about it.”

Bass, who is a dad to twins Violet Betty and Alexander James with husband Michael Turchin, said he’s grateful for finally getting a diagnosis.

“My shoulders were the main problem for me, and if I would’ve had kids five years ago, I don’t even know if I would’ve been able to feed my kids and hold them in a certain way because you use your shoulders so much. I’m glad I got that under control before the kids came so that I can actually hold them without being in such excruciating pain,” Bass, who shared the adorable first pics of his newborn twins back in October, added.