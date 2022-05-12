Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff take the lead in the first trailer for “Cha Cha Real Smooth”.

The drama-comedy focuses on Andrew (Raiff), a 22-year-old college graduate struggling to figure out his next move while staying with his family back home in New Jersey.

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson Goes Jane Austen In ‘Persuasion’ First-Look Images

The only thing that’s for sure is that Andrew knows how to get a party started, which ironically lands him a job as a bar mitzvah party starter for his younger brother’s classmates.

Raiff, who also serves as director and writer, falls in love with Dakota Johnson’s character Domino, a single mother of a disabled child (Vanessa Burghardt).

Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in “Cha Cha Real Smooth” — Photo: Apple TV+

Dakota Johnson and Vanessa Burghardt in “Cha Cha Real Smooth” — Photo: Apple TV+

The film also stars Brad Garrett, Leslie Mann, and newbies Burghardt and Evan Assante.

This is Raiff’s second time stepping behind the camera, following his 2020 SXSW debut with “Sh*thouse”, which impressed Johnson so much, she became eager to work with the director, additionally serving as a “Cha Cha Real Smooth” producer.

READ MORE: ‘Nanny,’ ‘Exiles,’ ‘Navalny’ Among Top Sundance Winners

The upcoming film garnered attention at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and won the Audience Award. It was then picked up by Apple TV+.

Speaking to IndieWire, Raiff shared that he believes a lot of young people could relate to his character.

“My 20s are very much like Andrew’s own 20s,” he said. “It’s the time when you have to start your own parties, so I wanted to write a character who is not good at that. He’s great at setting other people’s parties. And I relate to that.”

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” will premiere June 17 on Apple TV+ and is set to be released in select theatres.