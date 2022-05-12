Andie MacDowell recalls the time she had a panic attack after realizing she was the only woman on an all-male movie set in 2016.

The “Four Weddings And A Funeral” actress tells Marie Claire the realization made her drop to her knees. The timing of the on-set panic attack closely followed the inauguration of Donald Trump.

“I was really disturbed that nobody seemed to care about the vagina[-grabbing] comment,” she says. “I had gotten really sad. I went to do a job, a day’s work, and I had my very first panic attack. I was getting ready to shoot something, and I turn around and it’s, like, a roomful of men. Like, a sea of men. It flashed on something that was personal for me. And I dropped to my knees.”

The actress says she sought solace in a fake bathroom set to give herself a pep talk in the mirror.

“‘Get your shit together,'” she remembers telling herself. “It just freaked me out, not seeing any other women. It’s not that I have anything against men. I don’t! I just don’t like big groups of them. Since then, I’ve become very conscious of looking around and finding the women on set. For comfort.”

While MacDowell declined to name the project, she appeared in several films that year, including “Only The Brave” with Josh Brolin and Miles Teller, the drama “Love After Love”, and a Netflix Christmas movie. All projects had a predominantly male crew.

Since the launch of the #MeToo movement the following year after her on-set panic attack, MacDowell says, “You do see the difference on set. There are a lot more women.”