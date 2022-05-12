G Flip just dropped their new music video for “Get Me Outta Here”.

The singer gets up, close, and personal with their real-life partner Chrishell Stause in the clip, with the pair making out in a grocery store.

The “Selling Sunset” star also lip-syncs to the lyrics in other parts of the vid, while G Flip belts out the song and plays the drums.

The vid features some raunchier scenes as well, as the pair make out, with Stause straddling the musician and grabbing them by the neck.

G Flip shares of the release, “Get Me Outta Here’ was written about getting hurt by someone and then being so emotionally done with the drama that you just walk away, peace out, and have literally no f**ks to give anymore.

“This song was one of the first tracks I wrote when I moved to L.A., co-written and co-produced with my good friend Dan Farber. As drums are my first instrument and love, I always wanted to write a track based around that very driving ‘billie jean’-style drum beat, so the whole song was written around this drum groove that glues ‘Get Me Outta Here’ together.”

G Flip, who is headlining Los Angeles’s iconic Roxy Theatre on June 9, continues, “It was an incredible shoot with an amazing team, including having Chrishell star in it with me. And, I’m proud to say 80 per cent of the crew on set for the video are queer.”

The video’s release comes after Stause revealed she and G Flip were dating during the recent “Selling Sunset” reunion show.

Stause shared, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

She added, “It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first, of course, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.’”