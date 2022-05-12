Chlöe Bailey is opening up about her struggles with body image.

At age 23, the multitalented singer-songwriter is already extremely accomplished with a Grammy nomination and multiple projects in the works, but it’s been a long journey to get to this point.

Despite the confident sexuality she presents in her music with tracks like “Have Mercy”, body image is actually something Bailey has struggled with.

“It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult,” she recalls in a new interview with Allure for their June-July cover story. “So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favourite thing about [my body] is my butt.”

Chloe Bailey – Photo: Micaiah Carter/Allure

One of the ways she learned to embrace her body was by watching other women in entertainment who encouraged a message of body positivity and loving themselves.

“The first woman I saw embrace her body was Beyoncé. Hearing her sing ‘Bootylicious’ or seeing her perform on the BET [awards] made me feel calm about my body,” Bailey shares. “Also Jill Scott. She showed me another beautiful, full-figured, thick, sexy, curvaceous [woman]. And I was like, that is sexy.”

As a fully accomplished musician in her own right, the singer is now taking on her own role in encouraging body acceptance and self-love. It’s something she channels through her onstage persona.

“When I’m [not performing], I’m a bubbly, corny, clumsy person. But when the lights turn on, something just happens. I’m somebody else. I feel like it’s not fair for us to say we’re only one version of who we are. We all have multiple layers to ourselves. Maybe this is a side of me that I’ve always wanted to get out but I’ve been too scared,” Bailey explains. “The Chlöe onstage? I’m fearless. I feel sexy. I feel strong. I feel like nothing can hold me back. When I’m off the stage, it’s the complete opposite. That version onstage is still a really nice person, but she doesn’t take any s***. She knows who she is.”

Allure’s June/July 2022 issue is available on newsstands nationwide May 17th.