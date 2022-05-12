Archewell is going all-in on childcare.

This week it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s organization is partnering with Marshall Plan for Moms to join their National Business Coalition for Child Care.

With the partnership, Archewell is introducing a childcare policy that includes “expanding the organization’s sick leave policy and providing emergency childcare days to all employees with children.”

The organization also stated, “We are staying in active conversation with employees to ensure that our policies meet the demands of this shifting and dynamic environment.”

Meghan Markle explained in a statement why developing the new childcare policy at Archewell was so important.

“Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much,” the mother of two said. “This has only been heightened by the pandemic, with increased caregiving responsibilities, rising prices, and economic uncertainty. As it’s been said many times, it takes a village to raise a child.”

She added, “Today, we’re sending a message that childcare isn’t just a community imperative—it’s a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families.”