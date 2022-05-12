There’s a new Norm Macdonald Netflix special on the way.

In a report for CTV News, the late comedian’s sister-in-law Joyce Napier chronicled a celebration in his honour at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

“It turns out Norm left an hour of new material behind, recorded in his apartment during the lockdown,” she wrote. “It’ll be a Netflix comedy special soon. So, we have that. Which is precisely what Norm wanted.”

Napier also wrote about the good feelings at the event, celebrating Macdonald’s memory.

“It has been eight months since Norm Macdonald quietly left us,” she wrote. “He chose to die privately, his cancer undisclosed to all but a tiny family circle. In an era when people write soul-baring essays about a torn rotator cuff, he kept his condition a secret from just about everyone – from his friends, from his million-plus Twitter followers, from the vast audience of fans who to this day spend the wee hours surfing his talk show appearances on YouTube.”

The event, which was emceed by Conan O’Brien, was attended by Bill Murray, Molly Shannon, Adam Sandler, David Spade and more.

“We’d celebrated Norm,” Napier wrote. “It was poignant, it was funny, it was lovely, and he’s gone.”